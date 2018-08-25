Monochrome Mood – My true love is and always has been black and white. Color will return. Photos taken 18 August 2018 during a Street Photography Workshop in Midtown Manhattan.
Monochrome Mood – My true love is and always has been black and white. Color will return. Photos taken 18 August 2018 during a Street Photography Workshop in Midtown Manhattan.
2 thoughts on “Monochrome Mood 5”
Great photo! I too love black and white, so please go on taking these kind of pictures.
Thanks!
