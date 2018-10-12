Coney Island Summer Posted on October 12, 2018October 2, 2018 by Leanne Staples This is a film photo that I took in Coney Island, Brooklyn this summer. I still shoot film! Though not as often as digital. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...