Review by Erin from a Recent Photo Tour

“Fantastic Photo Walking Tour! – I had an amazing time exploring the east village and lower east side with Leanne. I found myself alone in New York for 24 hours and did a private tour with her. She was the perfect guide, both for photography instruction and history of New York (fun facts, nothing stuffy, and always tied in to great spots to photograph). It felt more like catching up with a great friend than taking a tour. The best thing about the experience was that it was entirely customized. I sent some of my pictures in advance and Leanne recommended neighborhoods based on what I like to photograph. I wanted some guidance on what to shoot, suggestions for new styles, and advice on camera settings and photo processing, all of which Leanne had great guidance on. This outing truly made my trip to New York worthwhile! Highly recommend!” – Erin, San Francisco, California