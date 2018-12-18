Up Close and Personal

There are so many different styles of shooting street photography. There are times when people in my street photography workshops and photo tours feel that obtaining shots that are up close are difficult or intimidating. Until they watch me take them. People are for the most part often unaware of me taking their photo. They are typically distracted! We practice working on a number of different methods and styles of shooting street photography in both workshops and tours. You can see more information online.

