Review by Lourdes, New York, NY

People often ask me “what if it rains?” We shoot anyway and rainy days are great for shooting street photography. Here is a recent review of a private photo tour.

““Great Day Out! Had a great time with Leanne on Sunday. We had a challenging day of rain but it was a great way to think different to capture shots. With Leanne’s guidance, I also had the opportunity to capture creative images. Leanne gives great advice and is very enthusiastic about photography.” – Lourdes, New York, New York