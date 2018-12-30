Photography Tours, Street Photography

Review by Lourdes, New York, NY

People often ask me “what if it rains?” We shoot anyway and rainy days are great for shooting street photography. Here is a recent review of a private photo tour.

““Great Day Out! Had a great time with Leanne on Sunday. We had a challenging day of rain but it was a great way to think different to capture shots. With Leanne’s guidance, I also had the opportunity to capture creative images. Leanne gives great advice and is very enthusiastic about photography.” – Lourdes, New York, New York

NYC Rainy Day