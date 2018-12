If you’re looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Day, you can see the Annual Coney Island Polar Bear Swim. I have photographed it 3 years in a row. I’m not certain at the time of writing this if I’ll go this year as well. It is a big party! If you can’t make it on January 1st you can view them swimming every Sunday from November through April. It isn’t as festive. Either way it’s fabulous to photograph. This photo was taken in 2011.

Like this: Like Loading...