Happy New Year From NYC!

Yes, the new year is now upon us. What are you planning to do in the new year? I am always planning to up my photography skills and to share what I know through my experiences with others. I would like to think that I am always working to provide encouragement to the people who take my street photography workshops and private photo tours. Is improving your photography a new year’s resolution for you? Have a look at my website. Perhaps I can be of assistance. Happy New Year!

