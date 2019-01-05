There are times when I set my eye on a particular shot and then someone walks into it and it turns out better than what I planned! This man just walked unto my shot and I am pleased about it. Some things you can’t plan. Another reason to love street photography. Actually, none of it can be predicted. Well, it’s possible that your mood or ability can be predicted. Everything else is chance. I like how the man looks to be almost as tall as the buildings. Photo taken December 2018 during a photo tour.