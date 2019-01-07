Foggy Day in Lower Manhattan

I took about 50,000 photos in 2018! I am still posting photos from last year and I’m working on getting caught up before I start posting photos from this new year! This photo is from a photo tour in Lower Manhattan and the Brooklyn Bridge.
Photo Tours & Street Photography Workshops
