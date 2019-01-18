What would we do without our mobile devices? Everyone is so distracted by them. When we’re out shooting the streets in photo tours or workshops my phone is buried and that’s what I suggest if you’re going to be able to get great shots!
Photo Tours & Street Photography Workshops
What would we do without our mobile devices? Everyone is so distracted by them. When we’re out shooting the streets in photo tours or workshops my phone is buried and that’s what I suggest if you’re going to be able to get great shots!