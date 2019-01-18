Photography Workshops, Street Photography

Tropical

What would we do without our mobile devices? Everyone is so distracted by them. When we’re out shooting the streets in photo tours or workshops my phone is buried and that’s what I suggest if you’re going to be able to get great shots!

Tropical

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s