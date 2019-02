There’s Always Something New

No matter how many times I return to the same neighborhood to shoot street photography, there’s always something new! This photo was taken during a photo tour in Chinatown with a group from France. There are very few alleys in NYC. This one is especially cool. We came across these two entertainers and had a great time shooting them. My next street photography workshop is in Chinatown on Sunday 17 February. Oh, the Lunar New Year Parade will be happening during the workshop!