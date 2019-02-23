Raise Plow

Did I mention how much fun shooting street photography is? I quite enjoy it and I especially like meeting people from around the world and providing private photo tours for them. My private tours are often like a one-on-one street photography workshop. Some people are a bit shy and others prefer to shoot one-on-one as they may be inexperienced with street or with their camera. This photo was taken February 2015 during a private street photography workshop. Just choose one of the photo tours or a length of time that you would like to work together.