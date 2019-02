I still remember the days before cell phones, the internet and digital photography! Yes, the world has changed and it’s obvious in photography. I know of a street photographer who is probably half my age and has a rule about not taking photos of people with their cell phones. He made that comment about one of my photos! The great thing about street photography is that we don’t all do it the same. Vive la diversity. I provide street photography on a regular basis. You can register online.