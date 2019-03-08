It’s always fun to capture eye contact. Especially when it’s unexpected! My street photography workshops are intimate 4 hour sessions and we work on whatever is available to us at the time. You can take multiple workshops with me and even in the same neighborhoods and it will never be the same. And I always assist you with your particular interest at the moment. By the way, there’s a discount for repeat customers as well! Check out my upcoming workshops. You can register online.
One thought on “Eye Contact: 1”
Very cool workshop and yeah I wonder what the woman was thinking at that time.
