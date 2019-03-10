Photography Tours, Street Photography

Human Interaction

Capturing the interaction between people on the streets is yet one more method of shooting street photography. This is a photo of three sisters. The oldest who is in charge of the two that we see, has her hand on her hip in a stance that displays who’s the boss. The middle girl is celebrating her birthday at Coney Island and holding on tight to her younger sister’s hand why they are both looking at their surroundings like they’ve never seen anything like it before. I do private photo tours to Coney Island all year round. You can find more information on my website.

Coney Island Birthday Party

