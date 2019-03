I was out one day recently on a street photography workshop in Chinatown when we came across this man. He spotted us with our cameras and started posing for the camera. He didn’t speak a word of English. He had all kinds of moves as if he was a star. It is a lot of fun to communicate with people on the street even when language is a barrier. I have a street photography workshop coming up in Chinatown on 6 April. You can obtain more information online and you can also register there.