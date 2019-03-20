Photography Tours, Photography Workshops, Street Photography

Photography is by its very nature a still shot. It captures a single moment in time. But there are methods to trick the mind of the viewer to see motion. One such example is to show a subject with one foot forward. As well, when the subject is one side of the rule of thirds or the other. Not in the middle.

Would you like to explore some of the many methods of shooting street photography? I have public street photography workshops and private one-on-one photo tours in which you can explore this and many other methods of composition.

