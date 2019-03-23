Photography Workshops, Street Photography

Street Photography is Candid

I recently read a post on a very popular social media platform that acts as a question and answer forum in which a person wanted to do street photography by asking to take the photo. Many people responded to the post and not one of them said that street photography is always candid. If you are asking permission, that is a street portrait. They are two different things. If you would like to learn how to do street photography and even to find methods to feel more comfortable shooting without asking, have a look at my upcoming workshops.

Three Pigeons

