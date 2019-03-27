Street Photography is a Passion

I do street photography because I am passionate about it. I also have a positive attitude about it. Ironically, I have met street photographers who insist that they need to be in a bad mood when shooting. Ouch! Not I, I can’t imagine why anyone would want to be involved in an activity if they aren’t having a good time. We also have a good time on my street photography workshops and photo tours. Oh, it seems that the passion is contagious. No cure needed. You can get more information on my website.