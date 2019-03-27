Street Photography

The Streets of Harlem

There are many different neighborhoods in New York City. Harlem is one of my favorites. I often find people on the street chatting with friends. It’s so relaxed unlike the central part of Manhattan where everyone is always in a rush.

Haning on Lenox

