Street Photography

Kyle Kuzma on the Streets

During a recent street photography workshop we ran into someone famous. Truth be told, I don’t follow any kind of sports. So I had no idea who Kyle Kuzma is. But I took the photo and figured out he is after the fact. Hey, this is New York City!

Kuzma

