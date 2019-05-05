Photography Workshops, Street Photography

Favorite Neighborhood for Street

My number one favorite neighborhood for street photography is Midtown Manhattan. The diversity and number of people and the urban chaos is fabulous. My next street photography workshop in Midtown is on 12 May and you can register online.

E 40 St

