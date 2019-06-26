Photography Workshops, Street Photography

2019 Coney Island Mermaid Parade – 1

This is my 12th year of shooting the Coney Island Mermaid Parade! It’s always fun.

2019 Mermaid Parade - 1

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s