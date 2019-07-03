Review of Midtown Street Workshop

““Excellent Street Photography Tour – I did a 4 hr tour in Midtown starting at Grand Central. It was excellent. Leanne is a Photographer but with an artistic touch. You’ll learn a lot of techniques like how to use reflective surfaces in your pictures (water, glass, polished stone). Learning how to frame pictures with whatever is available on the street. It’s quite a skill to casually photograph people in the moment. I had a great time throughout the tour. Leanne is very friendly and I had a great afternoon.” Tom, Washington, DC.