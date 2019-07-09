Cowboy Hat

I took this photo with a pinhole lens. You could also create a similar effect by defocusing and doing some post-processing. On Sunday 14 July will be my Abstract Street Photography Workshop. It will be fun exploring different creative possibilities.
Photo Tours & Street Photography Workshops
