Photography Workshops, Street Photography

Cowboy Hat

I took this photo with a pinhole lens. You could also create a similar effect by defocusing and doing some post-processing. On Sunday 14 July will be my Abstract Street Photography Workshop. It will be fun exploring different creative possibilities.

Cowboy Hat

