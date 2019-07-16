Photography Tours, Photography Workshops, Street Photography

The Abstract Street Workshop

We had a great time on the Abstract Street Photography Workshop on July 14th. Stay tuned as we may host another in September or October. In the meantime you can request a private abstract street photography workshop. Abstract is fun!

Mannequin

One thought on “The Abstract Street Workshop

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s