Photography Workshops, Street Photography

Soho Street Photography

Soho is one of the best areas in New York City for street photography. I have a street photography workshop there on Sunday 11 August. Whether you are new to street or a regular, there’s something for you. You can register online.

Orange Corner, Soho, New York City, March 2018

