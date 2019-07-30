Photography Workshops, Street Photography

Midtown Street Photography

My next street photography workshop in Midtown is on August 25th. My workshops are limited to 5 people so that everyone receives one-on-one guidance. Oh, we always have fun as well. You can see more information on my workshops and register online.

Safra, New York City, July 2019

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s