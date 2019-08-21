Solo in the City

Sometimes I get street shots of people on their own, solo and even looking as if nothing was going on around them. This photo was taken during a recent photo tour. My next street photography workshop in Chinatown will be on Wednesday 25 September.
Photo Tours & Street Photography Workshops
