Have No Fear of

Many people cringe when they hear the word abstract. It is a term to describe many different types of art. Sometimes both the term and the art are difficult to understand.

Abstract Street Photography comes in degrees and kinds as well. It is not difficult to shoot abstract street photography and it can be quite fun as well as interesting.

Some Lines, New York City, May 2019

If you’re interested in learning about how to shoot abstract street photography, I have a workshop on November 24th. Have no fear it’s fun!