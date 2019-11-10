Photography Workshops, Street Photography

Important Rendez-Vous

Photo taken during a street photography workshop in Chinatown.

Important Rendez-Vous, New York City, January 2019

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s