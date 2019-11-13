Graffiti Everywhere

There’s graffiti almost everywhere in NYC. The difference between street art and graffiti is that for the most part street art is sanctioned and graffiti is always illegal. Either way, they can add some color or texture to a photo.
Photo Tours & Street Photography Workshops
There’s graffiti almost everywhere in NYC. The difference between street art and graffiti is that for the most part street art is sanctioned and graffiti is always illegal. Either way, they can add some color or texture to a photo.