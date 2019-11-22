Photography Workshops, Street Photography

St Patrick’s Reflected

Abstract street photography can be as simple as an interesting window reflection. There are oh so many window reflections in NYC. On Sunday 24 November I have an abstract street photography workshop. A few spaces still available.

Saks Fifth Avenue window reflection
St. Patrick’s Reflected, New York City, November 2019

