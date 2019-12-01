Photography Tours, Street Photography

Review by Ian, Sydney, Australia

“Seeing a city through the eyes of a local – Every NYC neighbourhood has its own flavours, vibe, richness, sights and colour. Discovering the uniqueness to neighbourhood photographically with Leanne is a wonderful treat full as she shares her passion both for the neighbourhood, its history and for photography. Leanne’s tours are not your “clinical — take these photos here” experiences; very much the opposite — they are organic, real, creative and a chance to spend a few hours with like minded people experiences and learning about an amazing city that keeps drawing me back.” Ian, Sydney, Australia

JR on East Houston

