Minimalism part two

A photo with minimal colors, only one person and a leading line created by shooting at an angle into a wall is just one thing that we work on in creating composition that draws the viewer into the image. Check out my upcoming workshops.
Photo Tours & Street Photography Workshops
A photo with minimal colors, only one person and a leading line created by shooting at an angle into a wall is just one thing that we work on in creating composition that draws the viewer into the image. Check out my upcoming workshops.