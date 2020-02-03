Photography Workshops, Street Photography

Minimalism part two

A photo with minimal colors, only one person and a leading line created by shooting at an angle into a wall is just one thing that we work on in creating composition that draws the viewer into the image. Check out my upcoming workshops.

Minimalism in Street Photography
Orange Wall, New York City, October 2019

