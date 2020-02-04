Photography Tours, Photography Workshops, Street Photography

Slow Photography

I like to take my time when shooting street photography. If I see a background that I like, I wait for people to enter it. Slow photography is something that we often do in group workshops and even more often in private workshops.

Street Photography in NoLita
St Patrick’s in Nolita, New York City, January 2020

