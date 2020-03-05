Photography Workshops, Street Photography

Manhattan with Steam

Midtown Manhattan is great for street photography and especially capturing steam! There’s only one space available for the Midtown Manhattan Street Photography Workshop on Sunday 8 March. You can find more information and register online.

Monochrome Manhattan Street Photography
Breitling, New York City, December 2019

