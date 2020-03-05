Review by Vincenzo, Cambridge, UK

I think that I might very well have the coolest job in the world. Being a licensed NYC Tour Guide and a Street Photographer means I get to meet some amazing people. Below is a review from a recent private street photography workshop in Harlem.

“The deepest New York experience I have had. – The tour of Harlem and El Barrio was a journey in the deepest human side of street photography. Thanks to her, I felt so connected to the local people. I love Leanne’s approach to photography, the way she made me connect with every corner of the streets, with every building, every light and every shadow in such an immediate and spontaneous way.

125th Street Subway Station, New York City, February 2020

Meeting Leanne made me feel I have truly met New York in its deepest essence. She is very knowledgeable of the areas we visited and of the history and culture of this wonderful city. I cannot wait to come back again and have a new tour with her. Highly recommended!” Vincenzo, Cambridge, UK