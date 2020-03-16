Photography Tours, Photography Workshops, SNYC News, Street Photography

Social Distancing

To all my friends and followers, as you may know, I make my living providing group street photography workshops and private photo tours. It is my sole source of income. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed that.

As I am not able to provide these services at the moment as a result of travel restrictions and social distancing, I’ve started to provide gift certificates for workshops and tours with the date to be determined after the pandemic passes.

So far many of my regulars have begun to purchase them and I thank them. I want to let others know about this. Whether the gift is for yourself or someone else, we can still plan for the future.

You can find more information on my site about private tours and group workshops.

Monochrome Street Photography
exit alone, New York City, January 2020

