I am very happy to announce that I will be participating in the online Quaranzine Fest 4-5 April. Without worry about social distancing. Check out all kinds of zines made by the indie community and support them by buying a few. You only need to search by using hashtags⁠ listed on their site.

You can also buy both my print and digital books on my shop. I thank everyone for helping to support me and other indie businesses through these trying times.