Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all of my workshops and tours have been temporarily postponed. This is my primary source of income and I continue to sell gift certificates for when life continues as normal.

In the meantime I have been doing a lot of updating on my website. You can check out my Greenwich Village photo gallery and also the neighborhood guide and think of it as a virtual tour.

Be safe and take some extra time to enjoy some photography or art! We can still hope and perhaps daydream.