This is a photo that I took during a street photography workshop that I held on 29 February 2020. That’s Leap Year! While all my group workshops and private photo tours are postponed due to the Coronavirus, I continue to offer gift certificates for future events. This is an important method for me to continue to have an income during these challenging times. Thank you to everyone who has purchased them. Best wishes, Leanne

Limited Visibility, New York City, February 2020