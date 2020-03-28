Street Photography

That was before

That Was Before was taken in September 2019 before everything changed. We can hope that one day it will return to some kind of normal. It will never be the same. You can see some of my abstract street photography on my site.

Abstract Street Photography
That Was Before, New York City, September 2019

