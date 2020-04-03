Creativity is nothing more than the willingness to see and do things in a different way than you normally do.

Many of the routine things that we do in life, we do a manner that we don’t even need to think about.

Changing something as simple as the route you take to get to work everyday opens up new things.

Midtown Window, New York City, December 2019

Returning to that route afterward allows the possibility of seeing things that you hadn’t noticed before.

Creativity begins with trying out new methods and being open to trying new things.

Sometimes making mistakes can also lead to creativity. It can begin by making small changes.