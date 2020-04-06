Photography Tours, Photography Workshops, Street Photography

Anticipation

It’s fairly safe to say that the entire world is in a state of anticipation, wishing and waiting for the Coronavirus to be gone. While my private and group workshops have come to a screeching halt I am offering gift certificates to be used at a later date. Many people have been purchasing them and it’s really great as it helps me to get through these challenging times. It also gives us something to look forward to. You can see more information about and purchase gift certificates on my site. Thanks and be well.

Monochrome Street Photography
Anticipation, New York City, November 2019

