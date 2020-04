Empty street with shadows is an analog monochrome photo that I took with my new Harman camera. This photo is from the first roll of film and I am very pleased. I bought the camera online from the Film Photography Project and I had it developed through The Darkroom Lab. Even though the majority of the photos that I take are digital, I do continue to shoot film as we. They are just 2 different tools.

Empty street with shadows, New York City, March 2020