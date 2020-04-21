Photography Tours, Street Photography

12

While my business has been postponed as a result of the pandemic, I’ve been spending a lot of time on my photo library. With close to 300,000 images, it’s easy for some of them to get lost in the shuffle. This photo was taken in August 2016 during a private workshop in Soho.

The thing is, if I hadn’t told you when it was taken, it would be easy to assume that it was taken recently, as this is what the streets look like these days. Be safe and stay home.

Monochrome Street Photography
12, New York City, August 2016

