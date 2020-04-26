Photography Tours, Photography Workshops, Street Photography

Once Was

Yes, of course it’s all different now. It could take some getting used to. This photo was taken in December 2019 during a private street photography workshop. I am looking forward to the day when they can resume. Be safe.

Abstract Street Photography
Once Was, New York City, 26 December 2019

One thought on “Once Was

  1. Beautiful. I have seen other artists roll out all the content never shared and I wonder why? Did they think it wasn’t good enough? Ohter stuff was better? You can’t share it all?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s