Yes, of course it’s all different now. It could take some getting used to. This photo was taken in December 2019 during a private street photography workshop. I am looking forward to the day when they can resume. Be safe.
Photo Tours & Street Photography Workshops
Yes, of course it’s all different now. It could take some getting used to. This photo was taken in December 2019 during a private street photography workshop. I am looking forward to the day when they can resume. Be safe.
One thought on “Once Was”
Beautiful. I have seen other artists roll out all the content never shared and I wonder why? Did they think it wasn’t good enough? Ohter stuff was better? You can’t share it all?
LikeLike