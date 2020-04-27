Photography Workshops, Street PhotographyA New Reality A New Reality from one of my last street photography workshops before the Coronavirus pandemic. A New Reality, New York City, 10 March 2020 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...
One thought on “A New Reality”
Nice street photography. And yes, we live in strange times…
