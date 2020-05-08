Photography Workshops, Street Photography

Coffee to go

coffee to go taken in the East Village 12 January 2020 before the pandemic lockdown in New York City.

Monochrome Street Photography
coffee to go, East Village, 12 January 2020

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s